39-year-old retiree shares how the coronavirus pandemic will change the FIRE movement

After a decade of saving over half of his income, Justin McCurry quit his engineering job in 2013 and retired at 33. His wife, Kaisorn, left her 9-to-5 a few years later and joined him in early retirement.

Their portfolio has been as high as $2.3 million in December 2019. Now, it's closer to $1.6 million. In March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic rocked the stock market, their net worth dropped by a staggering $298,000.

McCurry, now 39, was relatively unfazed by the massive dip. "In terms of our long-term plans, nothing has changed," he tells CNBC Make It. He's confident that their portfolio will last through retirement, even if the markets don't fully recover. That's because they worked strategically for years to get to a comfortable financial place that would be able to sustain a major downturn. Plus, they've been sticking to a conservative retirement budget of about $40,000 a year.

As for the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement overall, which embraces the concept of saving the majority of your income in your 20s or 30s so you can retire in your 30s or 40s, McCurry doesn't think that the pandemic will wipe it out.

However, it does highlight the risks involved in retiring early and relying on your portfolio and savings to last you a certain number of years, rather than consistent income. The economic impact of the pandemic is "going to reintroduce the idea that there are risks and you have to address those risks," he says.

McCurry, who does a bit of early retirement consulting, encourages his clients to think about what a massive downturn would mean for them. "What would you do if you wake up and, suddenly, your portfolio has shrunk by 30%? Or even 50%?" he asks them. "If you go from $1 million to $700,000, are you going to be OK with that? Can you still get by on that — or is it going to make you panic?"