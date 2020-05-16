Angel Soft executive: 'My own mother wanted to know if I had any toilet paper I could get her'

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, no one ever asked toilet paper executive Andrew Noble about his job.

"Friends and family who know I work in toilet paper never wanted to talk about that before," Noble, who has overseen Georgia-Pacific's Angel Soft brand for four years, tells CNBC Make It.

But by early March of this year, when panicked consumers began frantically stock-piling toilet paper causing shortages, he was all of a sudden the most popular guy in the room.

"Suddenly everyone want to talk about [toilet paper] all the time," he says. "Even my own mother wanted to know if I had any toilet paper I could get her."

(Despite being a toilet paper executive, Noble says he went to a nearby grocery store in Atlanta, Georgia just like everyone else to get his mom some supplies.)

Noble says he was inundated with questions about how toilet paper is made and why it was taking so long to hit stores.