This 'cockpit' like video-gaming chair costs $14,000 —take a look

Some gamers spend hours each day playing their favorite games and battling online competition. So it makes sense that they might be willing to part with some extra money to spend that time in comfort, and fully immersed in their game, rather than sitting on the floor in a beanbag chair.
But for the truly extreme gamer, there's a seating option that will cost nearly $14,000 and may need its own room to accommodate a 715-pound behemoth of a gaming chair. That would be the Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair, from Taiwanese gaming hardware company Acer.
Acer unveiled the Predator Thronos Air in September at the 2019 IFA tech exhibition in Berlin, Germany, calling the massive chair "the perfect gaming cave for hard core enthusiasts."
"Modular, adjustable and customizable, it gives gamers maximum immersion for their favorite games," Acer said in a press release at the time.
The Predator Thronos Air comes with a starting price of $13,999, and it is more of an all-in-one module, or what Acer calls a "cockpit", that the company says "envelops the gamer," than just a chair. The steel structure combines a PC-gaming desk and chair along with an over-arching monitor arm that can mount three 27-inch computer monitors.
This promotional video shows off the view from inside Acer's $14,000 gaming chair:
"Thronos defines itself with cold, black metal shaped into a hardened exterior," Acer says in its press release, describing the gaming chair's dark, metallic aesthetic. LED lights are also installed throughout the exterior, though, "lighting up the darkened shell of the machine" in 16 different color options.
The seat is adjustable, and it can be tilted along with the monitors between 130 degrees and 180 degrees for "maximum comfort" during long stretches of game-play, Acer says. The seat also features built-in, deep-impact haptic technology, which syncs with the computer and creates vibrations in the chair in response to loud sounds and action in a video game — and, it includes a massage function, to "relax after intense gaming sessions," according to Acer.
The module's desk includes an adjustable tray for a keyboard and mouse. (Though, all hardware, including a gaming computer and monitors, are sold separately.) The desk also has a built-in footrest and a cable management system for storing all of the cords for hardware out of sight.
The Predator Thronos Air also includes various accessories, like cup-holders, a headset holder, a USB hub and a camera above the middle monitor mount, "to live stream the action to YouTube, Twitch or Mixer," according to Acer.
And, while $14,000 is no small sum for seating, the Predator Thronos Air is actually cheaper than its predecessor. In 2018, Acer released a previous version of the gaming chair called the Predator Thronos that featured a starting price of nearly $30,000 and which also came fully stocked with a high-end gaming PC (Acer's Predator PC, which can cost well over $3,000 by itself) and other add-ons.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for a gaming chair with a price tag below the five-figure range, there are plenty of options. For instance, a new PCGamer list's pick for the "best gaming chair of 2020" is a comparatively cheap option that costs $359: Secretlab's Omega 2020.
The Omega looks a lot more like, well, a chair -- but, it does feature velour memory foam cushions and it reclines 165 degrees.
