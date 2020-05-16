This 'cockpit' like video-gaming chair costs $14,000 —take a look

Some gamers spend hours each day playing their favorite games and battling online competition. So it makes sense that they might be willing to part with some extra money to spend that time in comfort, and fully immersed in their game, rather than sitting on the floor in a beanbag chair. But for the truly extreme gamer, there's a seating option that will cost nearly $14,000 and may need its own room to accommodate a 715-pound behemoth of a gaming chair. That would be the Predator Thronos Air Gaming Chair, from Taiwanese gaming hardware company Acer.

Acer unveiled the Predator Thronos Air in September at the 2019 IFA tech exhibition in Berlin, Germany, calling the massive chair "the perfect gaming cave for hard core enthusiasts." "Modular, adjustable and customizable, it gives gamers maximum immersion for their favorite games," Acer said in a press release at the time. The Predator Thronos Air comes with a starting price of $13,999, and it is more of an all-in-one module, or what Acer calls a "cockpit", that the company says "envelops the gamer," than just a chair. The steel structure combines a PC-gaming desk and chair along with an over-arching monitor arm that can mount three 27-inch computer monitors. This promotional video shows off the view from inside Acer's $14,000 gaming chair:

"Thronos defines itself with cold, black metal shaped into a hardened exterior," Acer says in its press release, describing the gaming chair's dark, metallic aesthetic. LED lights are also installed throughout the exterior, though, "lighting up the darkened shell of the machine" in 16 different color options.