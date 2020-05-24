Elon Musk's former brain coach: 3 tips to learn anything faster

Brain coach Jim Kwik says billionaire Elon Musk hired him after they bonded over science fiction books like "Lord of the Rings" and Isaac Asimov's "Foundation Series."

"I think leaders are readers," Kwik tells CNBC Make It.

After the Tesla and SpaceX CEO learned more about the work Kwik does — everything from teaching people how to speed read to helping them improve memory and accelerate learning — Musk hired him.

"[Musk] brought me in because he realized, [like] the most successful people on the planet realize, that in order to be successful, you have to always be learning," Kwik says.

(Case in point: Billionaire Mark Cuban has called life-long learning "probably the greatest skill" you can have.)

Musk already had an "incredible memory" to start, according to Kwik, as he was already familiar with a lot of the memory techniques Kwik teaches. But Musk also had Kwik teach his tactics to some of SpaceX's researchers and rocket scientists.

The techniques he used with Musk and at SpaceX are now in Kwik's book, "Limitless: Upgrade your brain, learn anything faster, and unlock your exceptional life."

The book is especially relevant, because as entire industries and the job market are disrupted, "people right now have to learn new subjects and learn new skills that will make them able to adapt and survive," Kwik says.

And people can do that. The problem is that so many people weren't taught how to learn properly in school, and it holds them back on accomplishing their dreams.

In "Limitless," Kwik gives readers tips on how to learn faster through a three-part framework, which encompasses "mindset," which are your beliefs; "motivation," which is your purpose; and "method," which is the specific process for accomplishing goals.

Here are some of Kwik's top tips.