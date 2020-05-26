See Elon Musk and Jay Leno drive a Cybertruck through The Boring Company's tunnel underneath LA

Jay Leno remembers watching Elon Musk unveiling Tesla's new Cybertruck, which set the auto world abuzz, on television in November. But apparently there's nothing like seeing Tesla's first all-electric pickup with his own eyes.

"I saw it on TV … but nothing strikes you until you see it in person," Leno says in a new episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" that airs on CNBC on Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

The former late-night talk show host and longtime auto aficionado travels to Tesla's Hawthorne, California headquarters for the episode. There he's joined by Musk and the Cybertruck, which is slated to begin production in late-2021 and will start at $39,900, for a test drive.

In fact, Leno drives the Cybertruck in Musk's The Boring Company test tunnel for a rapid transit system, which runs for 1.1 miles underneath Los Angeles.

"Elon has dared me to take [the Cybertruck] down The Boring Company's test tunnel, right under Los Angeles," Leno says as he and Musk drive the electric pickup into the tunnel, which is roughly 14 feet wide. Musk says the tunnel averages between 50 feet and 60 feet in underground depth.

"It'll be quite interesting to see if we actually can fit down there." Musk says, noting that the company had never before even tried to fit the more than six-foot-wide truck through the tunnel.