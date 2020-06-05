As people protest across the U.S., some wonder: Could I be fired for protesting

Over the past week, millions of protesters across the country spoke out against racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

As cities enacted curfews, and reports of aggressive police tactics spread, many have raised concerns about what rights protesters have.

Organizations including the ACLU and the Legal Aid Society have emphasized the importance of protesters knowing their legal rights.

Another concern that protesters face is if their actions will impact their livelihoods and some wonder, "Can I be fired for protesting?"

While it's unclear whether any protesters have been fired, a common misconception is that the First Amendment protects protesters' jobs, says Jonathan Bell, a New York-based labor attorney.

"A lot of people say, 'Well, what about the First Amendment? Doesn't it protect our right to protest?' The answer is yes. The First Amendment does protect an individual's right to protest, but it doesn't afford any protection for employment," he says. "Freedom of speech does not mean that your employer can't terminate you for any reason, especially if you're an employee at will."

CNBC Make It talked with protesters in New York and Washington, including several who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying they feared their participation in demonstrations could lead to negative consequences in their careers.

"Yesterday, I lied to my boss to go to a protest. It didn't occur to me to tell them what I was doing," a black woman who works for a start-up in New York City told Make It. "I have a white friend who emailed her boss explaining she was going to a protest and got approved for time off. I'm worried about the message it would send about me being 'radical' if I asked, whereas I feel like my white friend was able to ask because it signals to her boss that she's a 'good person.'"

One 22-year-old protester based in Washington, who works as an account management associate, said he was explicitly told protesting could "result in termination," but ultimately he felt standing up for what he believed in was most important.

A 30-year-old New York-based protester who works for a nonprofit and uses they/them pronouns also worried that protesting could result in getting fired but feels strongly it's the right thing to do.

"There are many reasons I'm still out protesting. The violence has been so intense and deserves witness and response, and I feel such grief for my fallen trans siblings," they said, referencing Tony McDade, a black trans man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Tallahassee, Florida, last week. Police said that while investigating a fatal stabbing, McDade was in the area, matched the description of the suspect and was shot after pointing a gun at an officer.

"There are so many young kids out there!" the 30-year-old Brooklyn protester said. "The cops are going after them with greater force. They want to intimidate us to staying home."

"And ultimately, I'll be fine if they fire me. How many millions of people are without work right now?"

Others said they've felt supported by their employers. In one instance, a 29-year-old New York protester who works as a director of brand communications said her manager let her skip a meeting in order to go to a demonstration.

"My boss asked if I wanted to join a call, and I knew I had the space to tell her I can't because I was going to a protest. Her response was, 'That is more important,'" said the protester. "Our black friends and family need us more than ever. They are exhausted, we need to show up for them in every way possible."

Human resources and legal experts tell CNBC Make It there are several factors to consider when determining if a person can be fired for attending a protest. Here are a few of them: