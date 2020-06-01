New York Gov. Cuomo weighs curfew for NYC, has National Guard on standby following George Floyd protests

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo conducts a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., after a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's considering placing a curfew on New York City and has the state's national guard on standby following a weekend of violent protests over the cop killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

"I'm going to speak to the mayor about a curfew, we have the national guard on standby. I've told mayors all across the state that I can call out the national guard," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

Cuomo said he believe the New York Police Department should have enough personnel, but if it's an issue he will call in the National Guard. Some of the violent actions taken by the NYPD have exacerbated the problem, he said.

"There are videos of some NYPD actions that are very disturbing. There are videos of NYPD cars driving into a crowd that are very disturbing. Pulling a mask down off of a person to pepper spray them. Throwing a woman to the ground. It's on video. It's on video," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.