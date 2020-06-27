Is it safe to have family or friends in your Covid-19 'bubble'? What you need to know

You probably have a Covid-19 "bubble" and don't know it. It could be your group of close friends, your extended family members, your neighbors or even your co-workers.

A "bubble" is an unofficial term used to describe the cluster of people outside your household with whom you feel comfortable spending time during the pandemic.

The idea is that you can extend your home "bubble" to select people, so you can have more in-person social interactions beyond your household, while still potentially limiting the risk of Covid-19 transmission. It doesn't mean that you go out and resume contact with everyone you know, but rather you commit to only hanging out with certain individuals.

In New Zealand and parts of the United Kingdom, "bubbles" are encouraged.

A recent U.K. study suggests that "social bubbles can be an effective way of extending contacts beyond the household limiting the increase in epidemic risk, if managed appropriately." But the study hasn't been peer-reviewed, and it relies on mathematical models, so it's tough to say how this would play out in real life.

In truth, bubbles are still risky, because when you interact with more people, you increase your odds of acquiring Covid-19, Dr. Debbie Goff, infectious disease specialist and professor of pharmacy at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells CNBC Make It. Staying home and limiting your face-to-face contact with people is still the best way to avoid Covid-19 spread.

"A risk for you is not just isolated to you," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a briefing Friday. "Because if you get infected you are part, innocently or inadvertently, of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic." New data suggests that asymptomatic young people (in their 20s, 30s and 40s) are responsible for spreading many of the new cases around the country.

And while bubbles work in the short term, "all it takes is a few people to start spreading this disease within a community, and then it rapidly spreads through families," Dr. Sandro Cinti, professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor VA, tells CNBC Make It.

Bubbles also make it more difficult to perform contact-tracing, the process in which trained personnel contact the people infected with Covid-19 and ask questions about where they've been and the people they've interacted with. Contact tracing is "not going well," Fauci said Friday.

When it comes to socializing, "everybody is approaching this differently," Goff says. Here's how experts suggest you can "bubble" safely: