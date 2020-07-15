Socially distanced rides and Star Wars masks: Look inside Disney World's reopening

Socially-distant lines. Mandatory masks. Empty seats on rides. Silent screaming "from the heart." This is the new normal at many theme parks around the world that have reopened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened on Saturday with reduced capacity and other safety measures in place to protect guests at the park, which has been closed since March.

Disney's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said in a statement on July 7, that "while Covid-19, and the risk of contracting it, is present in public places, there are many important ways that we can all help promote each other's safety" at parks. Still, many experts deem the risk of getting infected at a theme park to be too high. (Florida has seen record rates of Covid-19, with nearly 300,000 total infections as of Wednesday.)

Here's what Disney World looked like opening weekend.

Temperature screenings were conducted with a no-touch thermometer upon entering the Disney Springs area or and the Walt Disney World theme parks. (People with a temperature of 100.4 F or above, as well as anyone in their party, were not permitted inside.)