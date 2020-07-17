You may not be able to get change at the grocery store—here's why

There's a new shortage in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus pandemic — and it's not a paper product or food staple. Coins are currently hard to come by and, as a result, some grocery stores, banks and restaurants may not be able to provide you with change. Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the nation, announced this week that it will no longer be able to give customers change in coins amid the shortage. If you pay with cash at the supermarket and are owed change, it "can be applied to your loyalty card and can be used on your next in-store, pick-up or delivery purchase," Kroger wrote on Twitter. "Alternately, we can round your transaction up to the nearest dollar and donate it to your local food bank."

Other major retailers, including Walmart, CVS, 7-Eleven, Wawa and Starbucks, have started encouraging customers to pay with credit cards, debit cards or exact change. Some 7-Eleven stores are offering a free Slurpee to customers who trade $5 in change for $5 in cash. One Twitter user posted a picture of a sign outside of a Starbucks alerting customers that "we can only accept exact change or electronic payment at this time." Another Twitter user posted a picture of this sign at H-E-B, a supermarket chain based in San Antonio, Texas: Here's a sign posted inside a Kroger:

Why is there a coin shortage?