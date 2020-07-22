Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home is on sale for $6.8 million – look inside

Britney Spears' former home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles is on the market for $6.8 million.

Spears bought the Mediterranean Villa for the same price in 2007, according to property records, after filing for divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2012, she sold it at a major loss for $2.1 million.

The property was recently listed for sale again in 2018 for $9 million, but did not sell.

Take a look inside.

Built in 2001, the 7,453 square foot home has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms and is located in The Summit, a gated community.

The home is "virtually paparazzi-proof," listing co-agent Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman told People. "There is no angle or anything that can be seen from any other house or hill, nothing whatsoever."