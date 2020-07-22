Skip Navigation
Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home is on sale for $6.8 million – look inside

Life

Britney Spears' former home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area of Los Angeles is on the market for $6.8 million.

Spears bought the Mediterranean Villa for the same price in 2007, according to property records, after filing for divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2012, she sold it at a major loss for $2.1 million. 

The property was recently listed for sale again in 2018 for $9 million, but did not sell.

Take a look inside.

Built in 2001, the 7,453 square foot home has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms and is located in The Summit, a gated community. 

The home is "virtually paparazzi-proof," listing co-agent Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman told People. "There is no angle or anything that can be seen from any other house or hill, nothing whatsoever."

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

The home's entryway leads to the living room, which has a fireplace and access to the backyard.

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano
Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

The main floor also has a family room and formal dining room.

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano
Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

The kitchen has a breakfast nook with views of the garden.

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

Upstairs, there is a home theater and master suite.

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano
Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano
Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

The backyard has a pool, spa and fire pit.

Courtesy of Christopher Amitrano

Matthew Altman and his brother Joshua Altman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate hold the listing.

