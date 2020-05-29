Kylie Jenner's former Calabasas, California home is on the market for $3.6 million – take a look inside

The former Calabasas, California home of Kylie Jenner is on the market for $3.6 million.
The house is located in the exclusive Oaks neighborhood, where her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, also owned properties.
In 2015, when she was 17, Jenner bought the house for $2.6 million. She sold it two years later for $3.2 million after a complete renovation.
The 5,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing by April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar of The Agency.
Take a look inside.
The open-concept living and dining space has a fireplace and French doors to access to the backyard pool.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry and quartz countertops.
On the second floor, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate shoe closet and en-suite bathroom.
Out back, there is a guest house, a pool, a spa and an outdoor kitchen.
Jenner has a portfolio of properties in Southern California – including a $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, a $13.5 million Beverly Hills mansion and a $12 million estate in Hidden Hills.
Forbes reported in 2019 and 2020 that Jenner was the world's youngest self-made billionaire. However on Friday, Forbes reported that Jenner "has been inflating the size and success of her business" and is not a billionaire.
Representatives for Jenner declined to comment to CNBC Make It, but Jenner denied Forbes' accusations via Twitter, saying "I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."
A Forbes spokesperson said the "extensively-reported investigation was triggered by newly-filed documents that revealed glaring discrepancies between information privately supplied to journalists and information publicly supplied to shareholders. Our reporters spotted the inaccuracies and spent months uncovering the facts."
