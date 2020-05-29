Kylie Jenner's former Calabasas, California home is on the market for $3.6 million – take a look inside

The former Calabasas, California home of Kylie Jenner is on the market for $3.6 million.

The house is located in the exclusive Oaks neighborhood, where her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, also owned properties.

In 2015, when she was 17, Jenner bought the house for $2.6 million. She sold it two years later for $3.2 million after a complete renovation.

The 5,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing by April Lopez and Jay Ravnikar of The Agency.

Take a look inside.