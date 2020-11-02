Election Day anxiety? These 5 activities can help reduce stress while watching returns on Nov. 3

Sixty-eight percent of American adults say that the 2020 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association (APA) and Harris Poll. And that may be due in large part to the uncertainty surrounding the outcome.

Humans do not like uncertainty, and yet with the Covid-19 pandemic and election results that will likely take time process (due to the millions of people have opted to vote by mail), there is more than ever.

So how do you quell anxiety and avoid rumination during the prolonged waiting period?

Making plans or scheduling activities (besides voting) can help you pass the time and potentially mitigate your election day worries and fears, Kate Sweeny, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Riverside, told the New York Times in a story published Monday.

Research has shown that distraction can reduce worry, because it shifts your focus from your negative, pervasive thoughts onto something else. But some distraction tools are more effective than others, according to research from Sweeny.

Here are some specific science-backed strategies that can help you get you through Election Day and whatever follows.