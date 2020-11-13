Paying workers to stay home 4 to 6 weeks could contain pandemic, says Biden coronavirus advisor

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Wednesday, Dr. Michael Osterholm, a newly appointed coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, discussed the idea of paying workers to stay home for 4 to 6 weeks in order to contain the coronavirus, keep Americans financially secure and sustain the U.S. economy while vaccine developments continue.

"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies, to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments. We could do all of that," Osterholm said. "If we did that, then we could lock down for 4 to 6 weeks."

Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Elise Gould, senior economist with the Economic Policy Institute, tells CNBC Make It this federal approach is a step in the right direction and points out it's been the intention of various federal stimulus, including the Paycheck Protection Program and enhanced unemployment insurance, enacted in the spring.

"Health experts have been talking about this all along, to stay home and make it financially viable for people to do so," Gould says.

However, she says any new aid should address inefficiencies of past stimulus, particularly income caps on PPP loans, as well as widespread difficulty for employers and jobless workers to access federal funds. A national plan could help states issue benefits to workers more efficiently.

Gould says another misstep from the CARES Act was setting the expiration of enhanced benefits based on a calendar date rather than current economic conditions. Unemployment recipients stopped receiving the extra $600 weekly enhancement when it expired at the end of July. Now, more than 13 million workers could lose their jobless aid entirely by the end of December when two CARES Act provisions, Pandemic Unemployment Emergency Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, are set to expire.

The U.S. labor market has still not recovered roughly 10 million jobs lost during the coronavirus-induced recession, and more than 21 million Americans are currently receiving jobless benefits.

While private-sector jobs are slowly recovering, Gould says more investments should be targeted toward state and local governments in order to recover job losses in the public sector.

Furthermore, "what we've learned from the spread of the virus is that it is not contained, and if we really want to get a handle on this, we need to take steps to limit the spread," Gould says.