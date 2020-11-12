Democrats and Republicans are still far apart on economic stimulus deal as coronavirus infections surge

US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (R), Democrat of California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York hold a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2020.

The top Democrats in Congress said Thursday that a record surge in U.S. coronavirus infections raises the urgency for a new relief bill.

The part of the process that has confounded Washington for months — crafting a bill backed by both Democrats and Republicans — has become no less of a challenge since Election Day.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she still supports legislation to inject at least $2.2 trillion into the American health-care system and economy. The California Democrat, who will see her party's majority shrink by at least six seats after the 2020 election, cited Wednesday's record 143,231 new Covid-19 infections as reason to stick to a spending demand the GOP has seen as unreasonable.

"We're at the same place, even more so with the pandemic," she said. "Because look at those numbers!"

Her comments reflect a fundamental disagreement with Republicans over what the U.S. needs to recover from the pandemic. The gulf has lingered throughout start-and-stop talks between Pelosi and the White House.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged the need for another aid package but said it should resemble the GOP's $500 billion proposal that Senate Democrats blocked before the election.

"I gather [Pelosi] and the Democratic leader in the Senate still are looking at something dramatically larger," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "That's not a place I think we're willing to go. But I do think there needs to be another package. Hopefully we can get past the impasse we've had now for four or five months and get serious about doing something that's appropriate."