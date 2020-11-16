The share of long-term unemployment is rising: 'There's $0.68 in my bank account'

"I spend hours a day applying to jobs," Sara tells CNBC Make It , saying that she answers every kind of administrative job posting. She says she even signed up to become a DoorDash delivery driver but was notified there were no availabilities in her area.

Sara is among the 1 in 3 unemployed people who have been out of work for six months or longer. In the spring, Sara was working as an office administrator at a private high school when the virus shut down in-person classes and she lost her job. Searching for a new job has become an endless daily task since March.

"Right now, there's $0.68 in my bank account," says Sara, a 30-year-old living in southern California, who requested her last name be withheld to limit the impact on her job search.

While news of vaccine developments show promise for hopes of containing Covid-19 in the next year, little has improved daily life for millions of Americans impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic over the past nine months.

According to the Labor Department's October jobs report, the number of people who are considered long-term unemployed, or jobless for 27 weeks or longer, increased by 1.2 million to a total of 3.6 million people that month. Roughly one-third of unemployed individuals have remained out of work since the early stages of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is recording close to 150,000 new cases each day, on average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data, and health experts say numbers may get considerably worse heading into the winter months.

Such projections and resulting business shutdowns to contain the virus mean prospects for regaining employment are diminishing by the day, further straining many Americans' ability to cover housing, food, medical and other essential expenses during a deadly pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sara has consistently heard from employers that they're fielding a surge of applications for a limited number of openings.

"More often than not, I don't hear back, not even to say they've moved on with another candidate," Sara says. "The other times I've heard back, I've just been shortlisted" to be considered for an opening at some point in the future.

While most of her interviews have been conducted over Zoom, she landed an in-person meeting once: "When you get that one call for the interview in-person, you think, 'maybe this is really going to happen.' I spent so much money getting ready for it. But nothing happened. I called to follow up afterward and they said they were no longer hiring."

Sara receives $736 per month from the California unemployment office and made ends meet with the additional $600 per week in federal enhancements until its expiration in July. With reduced benefits and limited job prospects in her high cost-of-living city, however, Sara recently moved back in with her mom, who lives nearby.

"I'm good at laughing at difficult situations to get me through it, but this is a little bit difficult to laugh off," Sara says. "I'm 30. I'm supposed to be starting my life. Working at the school was supposed to take me to the next step to get certified and become a teacher. And it all went down the drain. I lost it all."

Sara still hopes to pursue teaching but worries about a future where she's expected to instruct over Zoom because connecting with students in-person is what draws her most to the field. In the meantime, she's trying to shore up as much in savings as she can while she can claim unemployment benefits. Two provisions under the CARES Act that extend benefits to a total of 39 weeks expire at the end of December. Unemployed workers may continue to receive aid into 2021 through their state's extended benefits, which vary by state and kick on based on the state's unemployment rate. California, for example, currently offers 20 additional weeks of extended benefits.

"It feels like suffering sometimes, really slowly," Sara says. "There's an emotional dread throughout all this. It eats away at you every day."

The U.S. labor market has still not recovered roughly 10 million jobs lost during the coronavirus-induced recession, and more than 21 million Americans are currently receiving jobless benefits. More than 13 million Americans receive extended benefits under one of the two remaining CARES provisions, and Congress and the White House have not reached a compromise on a new stimulus package.