Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases cross 11 million; Moderna says its vaccine is more than 94% effective

The U.S. has now recorded more than 11 million Covid-19 cases, tallying 1 million new cases of the virus in under a week. The country is recording close to 150,000 new cases each day, on average, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data — a metric that continues to set fresh records. As outbreaks worsen, some state and local officials are reimposing lockdown measures and major drugmakers are releasing promising vaccine trial data. Moderna on Monday said its vaccine candidate is more than 94% effective.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: