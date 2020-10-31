Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposes stay-at-home order in England as coronavirus cases surge

England will adopt a second national lockdown as coronavirus cases run rampant in the United Kingdom, closing all nonessential businesses but leaving schools open until Dec. 1 as it tries to suppress the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday.

People will be ordered to stay at home unless it's for essential purposes, including education, medical reasons, or to shop for groceries, Johnson said. Pubs, bars and restaurants must close except for takeaway and delivery.

Some industries that can't work from home, like construction and manufacturing, will continue, he said. The lockdown will take effect starting Thursday.

The move from Downing Street follows similar announcements from Germany and France this week, which also declared fresh nationwide lockdowns in an effort to gain control of the coronavirus' worsening spread ahead of the holidays.

The U.K. is reporting more than 22,600 Covid-19 cases based on a weekly average — far higher than its first peak in the spring when it reported an average of 4,800 new cases, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland impose their own pandemic policies.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.