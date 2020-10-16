WHO concerned about Europe's coronavirus outbreak as ICU beds near capacity in some regions

A member of the medical staff treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Slany Hospital in Slany, Czech Republic, October 13, 2020.

The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe's coronavirus outbreak is "concerning" as the number of available intensive care beds continues to dwindle and near capacity in some regions.

When adjusting for population, the number of new coronavirus infections in Europe has now overtaken that in the United States, with Europe reporting 187 new Covid-19 cases per million people, based on a seven-day average, compared with 162 new Covid-19 cases per million people in the U.S.

In total, Europe, which includes the 27 European Union countries and the United Kingdom, is reporting an average of roughly 97,000 new cases per day, up 44% from one week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The resurgence of the virus across the region has prompted France to declare a public health state of emergency. Germany and the U.K. also announced new measures in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Hans Kluge, the head of the WHO's Europe office, earlier this week blamed the new wave of infections on people not complying with safety measures.

But Europe isn't seeing an increase only in Covid-19 case numbers, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead. It is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, she added.