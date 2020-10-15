ECB chief says arsenal of economic stimulus on standby amid upsurge of coronavirus cases in Europe

LONDON — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said her organization would be prepared to impose further emergency measures to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, with the region confronting a rapid upsurge of Covid-19 infections.

"We are still in the long grass for the moment and there is still a lot of work to be done, especially as from this corner of the world in Europe, we are seeing recurrences of contagion," Lagarde told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore during an IMF World Bank panel on Thursday.

"We are seeing maybe a second wave on the horizon or hitting the coastline of Europe and we better make sure that all the arsenal that we have available is actually dealing with the situation by adopting the right policies," Lagarde said, adding that an increase in fiscal spending was "being considered" by many member states as they present their budgets.

"The many weapons that we have available, ranging from interest rates to forward guidance and asset purchase programs, we stand ready. We have done a lot, and if more is needed because the situation deteriorates, then we will do what is necessary."

Europe has recorded more than 7.4 million cases of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization, with 251,478 related deaths, and hospitalizations rising at an alarming rate.

The resurgence of the virus across the region has prompted France to declare a public health state of emergency, with Germany and the U.K. also announcing new measures over the last 24 hours in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

WHO's regional director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge said on Thursday that the "exponential" increases in daily cases and matching percentage increases in daily deaths across the region raised "great concern."

Lagarde was speaking on a CNBC-moderated panel alongside Kristalina Georgieva, managing director at the IMF, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's minister of finance, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, board chair at global vaccine alliance, GAVI.