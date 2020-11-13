Coronavirus live updates: U.S. records more than 150,000 Covid cases in a single day

The U.S. recorded more than 150,000 new Covid cases on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic took hold in the country roughly nine months ago. The seven-day average of daily new infections now stands at 131,445 — 32% higher than this time last week — according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. State and local leaders are again imposing tough restrictions in an effort to tamp down spread ahead of the colder holiday season.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: