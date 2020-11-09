Europe tries to shut down new coronavirus strain from Danish mink farms

Minks at farmer Stig Sørensen's estate where all minks must be culled due to a government order on November 7, 2020 in Bording, Denmark.

LONDON — The discovery of a new coronavirus strain on Danish mink farms has led to the introduction of strict public health measures in the north of the country, with other European nations also responding to the outbreak.

It comes after a warning from Denmark's national authority for the control of infectious disease, the State Serum Institute, that if the mutant virus were to spread internationally it could have potentially "serious consequences" for a future Covid-19 vaccine.

More than a quarter of a million people in northern Denmark went into lockdown on Friday, with citizens urged to get tested after Covid-19 infections were reported among the mink population in that region.

Restaurants across seven municipalities were ordered to close from Saturday, and schools from fifth grade and above were required to switch to remote learning from Monday.

Elsewhere, the U.K. government implemented stricter rules for arrivals from Denmark. Freight drivers who have been in or travelled through Denmark in the last 14 days, and who are not residents of the U.K., will now be refused entry to Britain. All passenger vessels and accompanying freight from Denmark will also be halted.

In Ireland, passengers arriving from the Scandinavian country have been told to take extra precautions to contain the spread of the newly-discovered coronavirus strain.

The Irish government has said people should restrict their movements for 14 days after entering the country from Denmark, even if they are visiting for an "essential" purpose.