Trump to give update on coronavirus vaccine efforts in first public remarks since Biden was projected election winner

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 5, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Friday will deliver remarks about his administration's efforts to have a coronavirus vaccine developed and distributed, dubbed Operation Warp Speed.

Trump will speak in the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. ET, according to an update to his schedule from the White House Press Office.

The event will mark Trump's first in-person public remarks in a week, and his first since news outlets, including NBC News, projected that Joe Biden would win the presidential election.

The update on Operation Warp Speed also comes five days after Pharma giant Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech announced that their leading vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 among those without evidence of prior infection.

Trump had celebrated that breakthrough in an all-caps tweet, declaring it "SUCH GREAT NEWS" that the vaccine is "COMING SOON."

President-elect Biden offered a more measured response, noting that it would still be months before a Covid-19 vaccine could be distributed throughout the country.

