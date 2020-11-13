President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Robeson County Fairgrounds in Lumberton, North Carolina, U.S., October 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of North Carolina, according to NBC News. The call came after NBC and other outlets already projected that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would win the presidential election overall.

North Carolina has 15 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated a neck-and-neck race. Trump won the state by 3.6 percentage points in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

The Tar Heel State was one of the last to be called in the race for the White House, along with Georgia, which Biden was projected to win. Both candidates had campaigned there heavily in the final weeks of the election.