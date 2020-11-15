American slashes London flights in December due to weak demand

American Airlines plans to cut much of its service to London next month from major U.S. airports due to weak demand in the pandemic, the carrier said Sunday.

The move comes as coronavirus cases have climbed in both countries and officials instated new restrictions in response to help curb the spread of the virus, driving down demand on what was one of the most profitable and popular international routes pre-pandemic.

The carrier won't operate flights from Charlotte, New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Chicago O'Hare to London Heathrow next month. Customers in Chicago and New York can alternatively book on British Airways, American's trans-Atlantic partner. American will continue to operate cargo-only flights from Chicago and New York and London, "until daily passenger service resumes in January," a spokeswoman said in statement.

"We're constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand and have been making regular schedule adjustments since March," the spokeswoman said. "In an effort to match low demand resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19), we continue to operate a reduced schedule."

Delta and United didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on their plans.

Airlines, including American and British Airways, have been urging officials on both sides of the Atlantic to replace travel restrictions, such as those that bar most Europeans from entering the U.S. and quarantine requirements for Americans entering the U.K., with Covid-19 testing.