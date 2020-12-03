From JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to Salesforce's Marc Benioff: Top CEOs on more stimulus from Congress

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski expressed support for another stimulus package in an interview with CNBC's Carl Quintanilla on "Squawk on the Street" which aired Nov. 10. "Our hope and expectation [at McDonald's] is that as we've now moved from the election that we can turn our sights toward working together and solving some big issues that we still as a country face. Certainly coronavirus is one of those issues," Kempczinski told CNBC. "We need a stimulus measure, I think that is very clear." Kempczinski didn't clarify what he thinks should be included in a measure. "There are a lot of stuff to do, and that only can happen if we come together as a nation."

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass spoke in support of the first stimulus package and encouraged additional help for those struggling across the country. "When the first stimulus package was passed ... it impacted consumers and it gave them the safety net they needed," Gass told Yahoo Finance editor in chief Andy Serwer in an interview that aired Nov. 5. "I'm just a big fan of whatever we need to do to help the economy and our customers come out the other side of this."

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

In October, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon encouraged Congress to put politics aside to help those in need with more aid. "For both sides, I think what they need to keep in mind is that there are Americans that need them...they just need some help," McMillon said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Oct. 15. "Doing nothing is not the first and best option."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff