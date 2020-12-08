Mark Cuban says he'll lose 'more than $100 million' with NBA's Covid-19 arena protocols

It looks Dallas Mavericks' billionaire owner, Mark Cuban, will take a financial hit this NBA season no matter how many games his team wins.

"Am I going to lose a lot of money this year? Yes. No question about it. More than $100 million when this is all said and done? Yes. No question about it," Cuban said on Monday in an interview with a Dallas sports radio station.

The Mavericks are one of many NBA teams likely to open the new season, which starts on Dec. 23, with few or no fans in the stands due to states' social-distancing guidelines stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though Cuban's Mavericks have not yet announced whether the team will initially be playing in front of fans at Dallas' American Airlines Arena, he said he hopes to be "selling out the place" by some point in the second half of the season.

"Hopefully, post-vaccine, life will be back to normal and everything will be OK," Cuban said on Monday. "Fans will be in arenas, and it wouldn't shock me if ... we reach a point in time where there's enough people with vaccines and everybody's confident, maybe it's March, maybe it's April, maybe even May since we started [the season] late, and we're just selling out the place."

(Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that U.S. "should be in good shape" by this summer with up to 80% of the population vaccinated, however Moncef Slaoui, chief science advisor for the White House's Operation Warp Speed, estimates the U.S. should "have this pandemic under control in the second half of 2021.")