From Mark Cuban to Kevin O'Leary: Gifts the 'Shark Tank' stars will give this holiday season

In true Shark fashion, many of the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank" say they plan to give gifts made by their own companies this holiday season – but the show and its investors have helped launch some popular products. In fact, the top 20 best-sellers from the show brought in $1.8 billion in retail sales in 2019 alone. Here are the gifts Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec say they'll give their friends and family this year.

Kevin O'Leary will send a pop-up card

Lovepop pop-up cards; $13 O'Leary is particular with what he spends his money on all year– but especially during the holiday season. That's why O'Leary has "two rules" when it comes to holiday gift-giving: "Spread the love and don't go broke doing it," he said. So, what gift will O'Leary give this year? Like a true salesman and entrepreneur, O'Leary names a product he invested in on season 7 of "Shark Tank." "This year, I'm sending everyone in my life a unique Lovepop pop up card that I've picked out just for them," he says. The company sells pop-up, 3D cards, flower bouquets, ornaments and decorations, all made of paper. "The holidays are obviously going to look a little different in 2020, and Lovepop cards are an amazing way to share a bit of joy with one another even if we can't be together in person," O'Leary says.

Mark Cuban will make donations

Unlike his fellow Sharks, Cuban didn't name a gift or product from one of his own companies. Instead, Cuban will be giving back this year. On behalf of his family and friends, Cuban will be "donating to a charity of their choice," he tells CNBC Make It. Cuban, who is worth $4.2 billion according to Forbes, started his own nonprofit organization, the Mark Cuban Foundation (MCF), in 2003. Through the MCF, he has committed $2 million to AI Bootcamps, a program that teaches artificial intelligence (AI) skills for free to high school students in the U.S., and started The Fallen Patriot Fund to support families of veterans. (Like Cuban, billionaire Ray Dalio also gives friends, family and colleagues money to donate to the charity of their choice each year, sometime giving them a blank check.)

Barbara Corcoran will send something sweet

Daisy Cakes; Red Velvet or Carrot Cake for $59.95 Corcoran plans to send her loved ones a Daisy Cake for the holidays. She invested in the company on season 2 of "Shark Tank." "My go-to gift is the one that gets an immediate and enthusiastic 'thank you'...a homemade Daisy Cake," Corcoran says. "I send either her red velvet or carrot cake with real cream cheese frosting," Corcoran said, "and everyone without exception just loves it!"

Daymond John will gift socks

Bombas snowflake calf socks; $15 "We're all staying at home so you need to be comfortable with Bombas," John says. The snowflake calf socks are particularly fitting for the holidays, and the company is in the spirit of giving all-year round — for every pair of socks sold, the company donates a pair to the homeless. In fact, the business was inspired by a Facebook post co-founder and CEO David Heath saw that said socks were the most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. "I thought, 'How sad is it that — something I've never spent more than a couple of seconds thinking about [how to pay for] could be seen as a true luxury for somebody else,'" Heath previously told CNBC Make It. John invested in Bombas after Heath and co-founder pitched their business on season 6 in 2014.

Robert Herjavec will give an ugly Christmas sweater

