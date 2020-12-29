She helped secure record voter turnout in Navajo Nation—how Allie Young is building momentum in 2021

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, and in many cases because of it, grassroots organizing has led to numerous monumental changes this year.

In Navajo Nation, resident Allie Young in the spring helped launch Protect the Sacred, an organization that works to empower the next generation of Navajo leaders, starting with curbing the spread of Covid-19 and calling for greater relief efforts from the federal government.

As the community worked to contain the virus through the summer and fall, Young, 31, turned her attention toward U.S. Census and voter registration efforts ahead of the November presidential election. She led trail rides to inspire young voters to exercise their right while connecting with their culture.

Action from many Native American leaders and their allies made a difference this year. Turnout among Native American voters in Arizona surged compared with the 2016 presidential race, playing a key role in Joe Biden winning the state that hasn't supported a Democrat in the White House since 1996. And recently, President-elect Biden announced his nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to lead the Department of Interior, which would make her the country's first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Young, who organized to support this appointment, says it "marks an emotional and historic day for Indian Country and American history."

"This is a proud moment for our people and our youth who can finally see someone who looks like us in a position of change-making power and who will lead us like our ancestors have for centuries," Young says. "Rep. Haaland is also a strong person for the job, and we've already seen her accomplish historical wins as congresswoman. She got four bills passed under the Trump administration, which reflects her unwavering advocacy and fight for Indigenous peoples. She is my personal shero and I cannot wait to be just like her one day."

With that said, ongoing surges of Covid-19 in the U.S. are exacerbating longstanding health and economic disparities in Navajo Nation. Here, Young shares with CNBC Make It her reflections on 2020, and how she's channeling momentum from a challenging year into the one ahead.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.