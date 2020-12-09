Covid vaccine offers exhausted health-care workers hope—but not immediate relief—as ICUs fill across U.S.

A medical staff member Gabriel Cervera Rodriguez closes his eyes while taking a. short brake in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

Tayler Oakes, a 27-year-old travel nurse from Tennessee treating Covid-19 patients at a small Navajo Nation health-care facility, is exhausted.

Working six days a week, Oakes has lived in a motel in a rural part of Arizona since July, assisting patients at a critical access hospital that treats people in dire need of care. Despite the endless hours she and her co-workers have put in, the number of Covid-19 patients is still rising rapidly, she said.

The Navajo Nation extended its stay-at-home order by three weeks beginning Monday after President Jonathan Nez announced that nearly all of the Navajo Area Indian Health Service's ICU beds were full and there's "little to no options" to move patients to nearby facilities, which are also at capacity.

"We are so tired — emotionally, physically, spiritually," Oakes told CNBC. "But then you also have this guilt of like, 'I have to go to work because this isn't a normal job. People are dying.' It's a big moral burden to carry."

The coronavirus is pushing the U.S. health-care system to its limits. But unlike the first wave of Covid hospitalizations in the spring when nurses rushed to hot spots to help care for sick patients, several parts of the country are now simultaneously experiencing strains on their health systems. Relief isn't coming so soon this time, medical experts say, and the health-care workers who are battling the virus are fatigued after months of treating ill patients. In some cases, they're even sick with Covid themselves. A coming vaccine offers hope, but it will be months before it can be widely distributed.

U.S. hospitals are treating 104,600 Covid patient, the most at any point during the pandemic, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic.

Over 2,200 people are dying from Covid in the U.S. every day on average, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. States like New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have erected field hospitals to prepare for an influx of sick patients. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has implemented a fresh stay-at-home order on many residents to preserve the state's ICU capacity.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, warned last week that the next few months of the pandemic will be among "the most difficult in the public health history of this nation." In another dire warning, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Sunday that the winter surge will be the "worst event that this country will face."

Health-care workers and long-term care facility residents will be the first in line for a vaccine when it's cleared for public use, which experts say will help ease the strain on the nation's health-care system. However, the White House task force warned states in its weekly report, which was obtained by CNBC, that the drugs' implementation likely won't help the virus' spread and deaths "until the late spring."

"We're scared, we're tired, we're frustrated," Oakes said. "We're human beings just like everyone else."

Hospitals face staffing crunch

Trusted Health, a company that connects travel nurses with open positions at hospitals across the U.S., has about 2,000 open ICU nursing positions. That's about three times the number of open positions last year, and more roles compared with April when states along the East and West coasts were in desperate need for more medical workers, said Dan Weberg, head of clinical innovation at Trusted Health.

"What's different about this time is that instead of it being in a few states like Michigan, in New York and Washington, Florida early on, now it's a bunch of needs across every state," Weberg said. "And so everyone's in crisis, especially the middle part of the country."

Every hospital typically has a surge plan ready in case of emergencies, such as hurricanes, fires or mass shootings, where they could draw on resources like staffing and equipment from other facilities in the country, said Nancy Foster, vice president of quality and patient safety at the American Hospital Association.

However, those plans assume the needs would be regional, not the broad emergencies hospitals nationwide are now responding to, she said. CDC director Redfield warned during an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce last week that about 90% of hospitals in the country are in "hot zones and the red zones." He added that 90% of long-term care facilities are in areas with high level of spread.

"It's really about having the staff to care for people. You can get creative without a bed, but nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists and other staff are critical," Foster said. "And you can't just invent those overnight."