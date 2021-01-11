Jackson Hewitt and TaxAct say missing stimulus checks will be deposited starting Feb. 1

Stimulus payments erroneously sent to closed or incorrect bank accounts by the IRS are being redirected, according to tax preparation companies affected by the mistake. Many taxpayers can expect to receive their economic impact payments starting Feb. 1.

Customers of tax prep companies including H&R Block, TurboTax, Jackson Hewitt, Liberty Tax, TaxAct and others were notified earlier this month that their stimulus deposits were sent to incorrect bank accounts. Though the IRS initially said taxpayers would need to wait to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax returns to receive their stimulus payment, the agency now says that it is working with the companies to "potentially get these payments to individuals as quickly as possible."

The IRS has not explained why or how the mistake happened, only saying that because it is required to issue payments by Jan. 15, "some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed or, is no longer active, or unfamiliar."

Here's where different tax preparation companies affected by the IRS error stand now.