CVS is on a hiring spree for thousands of workers in advance of Covid vaccine rollout in stores

Hiring for thousands of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians is underway at CVS Health, as the drugstore chain prepares for the official greenlight from health authorities to begin administering the Covid-19 vaccine in pharmacy locations across the country.

Increased staffing efforts come at a time when the national vaccine rollout has fallen far short of initial goals. Across the country, more than 9.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, out of a total 27.6 million doses distributed, according to Wednesday data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For its part, CVS Health says it is on track to administer Covid vaccines in more than 40,000 long-term care facilities nationwide — including first doses in 8,000 nursing facilities by Jan. 25 and first doses in 31,000 assisted living facilities in the next month — based on a federal partnership agreement.

Ahead of a national rollout to the general public, the company's career page lists openings for roughly 11,300 pharmacy technicians and 1,200 pharmacists across the U.S. To fill those roles, applicants will complete a pre-employment assessment with the platform Modern Hire, which has worked with the pharmacy chain since 2006 to hire store associates, including retail staff and managers. Mike Hudy, chief science officer at Modern Hire, tells CNBC Make It the company helped CVS bring on more than 60,000 new hires at the beginning of the pandemic to serve as an essential business.

Today, Hudy says Modern Hire is helping CVS process upwards of 2,700 candidate assessments per day through the platform, including for pharmacists and pharmacy technician roles. Through its "virtual job tryout," applicants walk though a day-on-the-job simulation of what to expect in the role, like interacting with customers and administering accurate prescription dosages. Employers, meanwhile, can quickly asses the candidate's ability to complete certain tasks and gauge their performance in the pharmacy environment. Hudy says approaching the hiring process in this way, through both a simulation and crunching data around the applicant's ability to complete tasks, can close the time to hire from several weeks to a matter of days.

CVS is offering full- and part-time pharmacy technician roles, which serve as the first point of contact for customers and are expected to work compassionately, quickly and safely to protect patient privacy and security. The role can be physically demanding: Expect to be standing or walking for extended periods of time, complete repetitive administrative tasks that require acute attention to detail, work with small instruments, communicate effectively and concentrate on a task for significant periods of time. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, licensed based on their state's requirements and have a high school diploma or equivalent. The median annual pay for pharmacy technicians is $33,950 a year, according to the Labor Department.

Staff pharmacists support the pharmacy manager and lead technician support staff in daily operations, including patient safety, pharmacy professional practice, quality assurance, customer service, inventory management and workflow management. Pharmacists generally earn a doctorate of pharmacy degree and must have an active license in the state where they work. Pharmacists earned a median $128,090 in 2019, per the Labor Department.