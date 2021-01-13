Covid live updates: China's vaccine is just 50% effective; scammers offer vaccine doses for bitcoin

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told CNBC Wednesday the state will soon expand vaccine eligibility to everyone over 65, in line with new CDC guidelines to speed up the country's vaccine rollout.

New Jersey will make that change within the next couple of days, Murphy said. Neighboring New York state made a similar announcement Tuesday.

"We were actually getting there on our own," Murphy said on "Squawk Box." "We had hospitals saying, 'Listen, we want to open up to beyond just our health care workers.' We were already working toward that objective, and the CDC's blessing, the incoming Biden administration support for this — all of those converge. And we're going to take that step shortly."

—Sara Salinas