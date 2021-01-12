Covid live updates: More Chinese cities lock down amid new cases; U.S. vaccine rollout picks up

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the global Covid-19 outbreak, the rollout of vaccinations and the emergence of new coronavirus strains.
The U.S. vaccine rollout is beginning to pick up steam. Nearly 9 million doses have been administered across the country as of Monday morning, according to CDC data. That's an increase of more than 2 million in a single day. Though the pace appears to be improving, administered vaccine doses still represent only about a third of total doses distributed to states so far.
The U.S. is recording at least 248,650 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,223 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
Abbott Labs announced the nationwide rollout of its BinaxNow rapid Covid-19 antigen test to schools and workplaces that require frequent and affordable testing.
Abbott's $5 BinaxNOW Covid tests provide results in 15 minutes. A simple nasal swap is used to collect specimens from people and a no-charge NAVICA app allows people who test negative to display a temporary health certificate and a QR code that is renewed every time they are tested.
"Our intention is that BinaxNOW and NAVICA will have a greater impact on the country returning to some sense of normalcy in places where people need it most, such as schools, universities, workplaces and pharmacies," said Abbott Labs President and CEO Robert B. Ford.
Since being introduced in August, Abbott has distributed 150 million BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen tests through the Department of Health and Human Services to states, territories, and targeted entities such as nursing homes. Abbott will continue to supply HHS with a total of 30 million tests between now and March 2021.
—Lori Ioannou
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 after sheltering during the Capitol riot with GOP lawmakers who refused to wear masks. She is the second lawmaker to contract the virus after the lockdown, following Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.
"Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack," Jayapal said in a statement.
The Washington Democrat had been quarantining since the lockdown. She called for fines against the members of Congress who refused to wear masks in the Capitol.
Jayapal is 55 and Watson Coleman is 75. Older people are more susceptible to severe illness from the coronavirus. Both Democrats had received the first of two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
—Tucker Higgins
The Trump administration plans to issue new guidelines Tuesday that expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 65 and older, according to a senior administration official.
"The states are being told immediately they need to expand to 65-plus as well as those under 65 with comorbid conditions," the official said, asking not to be named because it hasn't been formally announced yet.
The administration will also stop holding back millions of doses reserved for the second round of shots of Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose vaccines, the official said, adding they released doses that had been held in reserve on Sunday.
The CDC recommends immunizing health-care workers and nursing homes first, but states can distribute the vaccine as they see fit. U.S. officials are trying to pick up the pace of vaccinations after a slower-than-expected initial rollout.
—Berkeley Lovelace Jr.
Just 20% of populations across low-income and many middle-income countries will likely be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the end of this year, though that figure could end up "much lower," according to estimates from the International Rescue Committee.
Part of the reason behind the shortfall is the limited supply of available vaccine doses, and wealthier countries have already claimed the initial supply, IRE said. This is a problem because the pandemic won't end until everyone's vaccinated, regardless of their nationality, the committee said.
So far, 42 countries have started rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to high-risk populations, but all of them are in high or upper-middle-income countries, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Schmidt's Future Forum on Preparedness.
"This is a problem that's getting worse as some countries pursue new deals offering higher prices to manufacturers," he said. "This is not only a betrayal of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people, it's also self-defeating."
—Noah Higgins-Dunn
U.S. stocks opened along the flatline as the major averages shrugged off House Democrats introducing an article of impeachment on Monday against President Donald Trump for inciting riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNBC's Fred Imbert and Maggie Fitzgerald report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 advanced just 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.3%.
—Melodie Warner
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman forecast a revenue shortfall of at least $1 billion because he doesn't expect Covid restrictions will allow fans to attend the majority of arenas this season, Newsday reports.
"It would be cheaper for us to shut the door and not play," Bettman said Monday on a Zoom teleconference with the media. "It's just what we have to deal with and what clubs have decided they have to do. Everyone thought it was important to play our game and deliver what people expect from us, and that's what everyone signed on to do."
The NHL's shortened season of 56 games will begin on Wednesday.
—Melodie Warner
Increasingly, colleges and universities were making plans to reopen for in-person learning this spring, despite the ongoing public health crisis. But a recent spike in new Covid cases is causing some to reconsider.
Stanford University had said it would bring students back for the upcoming semester with a delayed in-person start date. Yet, the university recently announced it will not be able to have the freshmen and sophomore classes return to campus after all.
"The worsening Covid-19 circumstances have now eroded our expectations about the experience we could deliver to undergraduates," President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell said in a letter to the community.
Goucher College in Maryland also recently announced it will remain online for the spring, while other institutions, including Syracuse, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Nazareth College in New York, said they are delaying the start of the spring term.
— Jessica Dickler
The Covid vaccination rollout has been slow. According to the CDC, more than 25 million doses have been distributed around the United States with nearly 9 million people having received their first dose. To help speed things up, mass vaccination sites are popping up across the country. CNBC's Contessa Brewer reports.
A European Union official said AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine could be available across the EU in mid-February.
The pharmaceutical company applied for distribution approval in the 27-member bloc on Monday and the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday said it could issue its opinion of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine as early as January 29.
"If we were to have a successful authorization for the AstraZeneca contract… we hope that two weeks after that authorization, AstraZeneca would be able to give the first delivery," Sandra Gallina, director-general for health and food safety at the European Commission said.
—Silvia Amaro
Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and fellow at the Brookings Institution, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss how the United States can ramp up coronavirus vaccine distribution.
—Terri Cullen
Viruses constantly mutate, so it's not surprising that the coronavirus that emerged in China in late 2019 has gone through multiple minor variations. But it has also undergone several major mutations and keeping scientists on their toes.
Most recently, strains have emerged in South Africa and the U.K. that have prompted some concerns about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines. There is also a suspected new strain in the U.S., with the White House coronavirus task force warning early in the new year that there could be a new, more transmissible variant of the virus that evolved in the U.S. and is driving spread, according to a document obtained by NBC News.
And on Sunday, Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases said it had detected a new variant of the coronavirus in four travelers arriving from Brazil. CNBC has taken a look at the major variants we've discovered so far.
—Holly Ellyatt
Local officials in regions near Beijing are ramping up Covid-19 restrictions amid new virus cases, locking down millions of Chinese citizens, CNBC's Evelyn Cheng reports.
Shijiazhuang and Langfang, which have issued sheltered residents in place, reported 39 new cases and one new confirmed case for Monday, respectively. Two other regions in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang announced lockdowns. The province on Monday recorded one new confirmed case and 36 asymptomatic cases.
—Sara Salinas