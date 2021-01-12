Covid live updates: More Chinese cities lock down amid new cases; U.S. vaccine rollout picks up

Abbott Labs announced the nationwide rollout of its BinaxNow rapid Covid-19 antigen test to schools and workplaces that require frequent and affordable testing.

Abbott's $5 BinaxNOW Covid tests provide results in 15 minutes. A simple nasal swap is used to collect specimens from people and a no-charge NAVICA app allows people who test negative to display a temporary health certificate and a QR code that is renewed every time they are tested.



"Our intention is that BinaxNOW and NAVICA will have a greater impact on the country returning to some sense of normalcy in places where people need it most, such as schools, universities, workplaces and pharmacies," said Abbott Labs President and CEO Robert B. Ford.

Since being introduced in August, Abbott has distributed 150 million BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen tests through the Department of Health and Human Services to states, territories, and targeted entities such as nursing homes. Abbott will continue to supply HHS with a total of 30 million tests between now and March 2021.

—Lori Ioannou