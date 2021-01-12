AstraZeneca Covid vaccine could be distributed across Europe by mid-February, EU official says

LONDON — AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine could be available across the European Union in mid-February, an EU official said on Tuesday, after the pharmaceutical company applied for distribution approval in the 27-member bloc.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Tuesday that it is now studying the results of the AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccine under an "accelerated timeline" and could issue its opinion as early as January 29. This jab is being rolled out in the United Kingdom since early January.

"If we were to have a successful authorization for the AstraZeneca contract… we hope that two weeks after that authorization, AstraZeneca would be able to give the first delivery," Sandra Gallina, director-general for health and food safety at the European Commission told lawmakers on Tuesday morning.

"And they are thinking of I'd say two deliveries a month, but this is all in the making, they need to discuss this with the member states," she added.

The EU has a contract with AstraZeneca to buy up to 400 million doses of its vaccine. One of its benefits is that it can be stored in normal fridges rather than at extremely low temperatures like some of its competitors. However, this jab has also been under some criticism after the manufacturers admitted an error in late November, which was then corrected.

This would be the third vaccine approval in the EU to contain the pandemic. The bloc has been vaccinating citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab since late December and the Moderna vaccine received a greenlight for distribution last week.

Gallina told lawmakers that the first Moderna jabs have started being distributed across member states on Monday.