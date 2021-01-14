Covid live updates: India plans mass vaccination drive; China reports first virus death in months

LIVE UPDATES
A new study out of the U.K. found Covid-19 antibodies provide some immunity against the virus for at least five months. The study, which surveyed thousands of British health care workers, was conducted before new, highly transmissible variants of the virus were detected in the U.K., South Africa and most recently the United States. Still, it helps fill in a key detail on the scientific timeline of infection, recovery and immunity that could prove critical in containing the virus. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, and its authors caution the conclusions are preliminary analysis.
The U.S. is recording at least 245,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,360 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
Delta Air Lines kicked off U.S. airline earnings, reporting it lost a record $12.39 billion last year as it trudged through the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus and accompanying travel restrictions, quarantine restrictions and shuttered attractions drove down air travel demand.
But the Atlanta-based airline halved its cash burn in the fourth quarter to an average of $12 million a day from the third quarter and narrowed its net loss to $755 million.
CEO Ed Bastian expects a difficult few months to start the year but expects demand to recover as vaccines are more widely distributed.
"While our challenges continue in 2021, I am optimistic this will be a year of recovery and a turning point that results in an even stronger Delta returning to revenue growth, profitability and free cash generation," Bastian said.
—Leslie Josephs
Initial jobless claims surged last week to the highest level since August, as Covid outbreaks take hold in mid-winter.
First-time claims jumped to 965,000 for the week, far worse than the 800,000 Wall Street expected and well above the 784,000 claims filed in the previous period, CNBC's Jeff Cox reports.
Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all surged to record levels in recent weeks, leading to stricter virus lockdowns and reduced economic activity.
—Sara Salinas
India is getting ready to begin one of the world's largest mass vaccination exercises starting Saturday.
New Delhi aims to inoculate some 300 million people in the first phase — about 30 million health-care and frontline workers followed by those above 50 years of age and other people who are at high risk.
So far India's regulator has approved the restricted use of two coronavirus vaccines in emergency situations.
One of them is developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which is being manufactured domestically by the Serum Institute of India and is known locally as Covishield.
The other, called Covaxin, was developed domestically by India's Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. It was granted emergency use authorization as clinical trials continue.
— Saheli Roy Choudhury
China recorded its first death in the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases in the province of Hebei, which surrounds the capital city of Beijing.
A woman in Hebei died Wednesday afternoon, state media reported, noting hers was a severe case and she had pre-existing health conditions.
Separately, a team from the World Health Organization arrived in Wuhan Thursday to investigate the origins of the virus alongside Chinese scientists, according to state media. The city was the epicenter at the start of the pandemic and reported the first death from Covid-19 on Jan. 11, 2020.
— Evelyn Cheng