Covid live updates: India plans mass vaccination drive; China reports first virus death in months

Delta Air Lines kicked off U.S. airline earnings, reporting it lost a record $12.39 billion last year as it trudged through the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus and accompanying travel restrictions, quarantine restrictions and shuttered attractions drove down air travel demand.

But the Atlanta-based airline halved its cash burn in the fourth quarter to an average of $12 million a day from the third quarter and narrowed its net loss to $755 million.

CEO Ed Bastian expects a difficult few months to start the year but expects demand to recover as vaccines are more widely distributed.

"While our challenges continue in 2021, I am optimistic this will be a year of recovery and a turning point that results in an even stronger Delta returning to revenue growth, profitability and free cash generation," Bastian said.

—Leslie Josephs