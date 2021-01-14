Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle back plan to develop a digital Covid vaccination passport

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

LONDON — A digital Covid vaccination passport is being jointly developed by a group of health and technology companies who anticipate that governments, airlines and other firms will soon start asking people for proof that they have been inoculated. A coalition known as the Vaccination Credential Initiative — which includes Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle, as well as U.S. health care non-profit Mayo Clinic — was announced on Thursday. The VCI said it wants to develop technology that enables individuals to obtain an encrypted digital copy of their immunization credentials that can be stored in a digital wallet of their choice, such as the Apple Wallet or Google Pay. It suggested that anyone without a smartphone could receive paper printed with QR codes containing verifiable credentials. The coalition said it will also try to develop new standards for confirming whether a person has or hasn't been inoculated against the virus. Previously, citizens have used vaccination booklets to keep track of their travel vaccines but authorities rarely ask to see them. "The goal of the Vaccination Credential Initiative is to empower individuals with digital access to their vaccination records," said Paul Meyer, CEO of non-profit The Commons Project, which is a member of the coalition, in a statement. He added that the technology should allow people "to safely return to travel, work, school, and life, while protecting their data privacy."

Bill Patterson, an executive vice president and general manager at enterprise software firm Salesforce, said his company wants to help organizations "customize all aspects of the vaccination management lifecycle and integrate closely with other coalition members' offerings, which will help us all get back to public life." "With a single platform to help deliver safe and continuous operations and deepen trust with customers and employees, this coalition will be crucial to support public health and wellbeing," Patterson added. Microsoft did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Vaccine divides opinion