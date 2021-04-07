1 in 3 Covid survivors are diagnosed with conditions like anxiety and insomnia after recovery — here's what Covid does to your brain

A new study out of Oxford found that one in three people who have survived Covid-19 are diagnosed with a neurological or psychiatric condition within six months of being infected.

The most common mental health conditions were anxiety disorders, mood disorders (such as depression), substance misuse disorders and insomnia. Neurological conditions included things like brain hemorrhage, which is bleeding that interferes with the brain's function; ischemic stroke, which is caused when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is blocked; and dementia.

For the study, researchers looked at patient health records of more than 230,000 people who had confirmed cases of Covid in the United States. They estimated that the likelihood of people being diagnosed with a neurological or mental health disorder following Covid-19 infection was 34%.

The psychiatric conditions were much more common, but the neurological conditions "are significant, especially in those who had severe Covid-19," professor Paul Harrison, lead author of the study from the Department of Psychiatry at Oxford University, said in a release.

So, how does a respiratory disease lead to neurological and psychiatric effects? Here's what you need to know: