This European capital has overtaken Tokyo and Singapore as the world's safest city

Copenhagen has been named the world's safest city in a new wide-reaching study from the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The Danish capital surpassed former frontrunners like Tokyo, Singapore and Osaka in the fourth edition of the EIU's biennial Safe Cities Index, which for the first time included environmental security metrics. In a study of five pillars of urban security — digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental — Copenhagen topped the charts, scoring 82.4 points out of 100.

Covid-19 has changed the whole concept of urban safety. Pratima Singh project director, Economist Intelligence Unit

The European city was followed closely behind by Toronto with 82.2 points. Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, regular fixtures in the list's top tiers, rounded out the top five.

Here are world's top 10 safest cities

Copenhagen Toronto Singapore Sydney Tokyo Amsterdam Wellington Hong Kong Melbourne Stockholm The EIU's Safe Cities Index this year ranked 60 cities across 76 indicators of security, to get a better picture of global urban safety. The addition of the new environmental security pillar reflects the increased importance of sustainability issues and climate adaptation measures following the coronavirus pandemic. Toronto and Copenhagen performed noticeably better in the new environmental security pillar than did any of the top-three cities from earlier years.

Covid-19 hurts global safety

Indeed, alongside health security, the coronavirus had an impact across all security metrics, the report's authors noted. "Covid-19 has impacted all aspects of urban safety," Pratima Singh, project director of the EIU's Safe Cities Index, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

We are seeing very strong correlation between high income countries and performance on the index. Pratima Singh project director, Economist Intelligence Unit