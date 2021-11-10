A counterintuitive trick to decide whether a new job offer is really worth it

These days it seems like everyone is quitting to take a new job — or at the very least considering it. And hiring managers in turn are pulling out all the stops in order to attract new hires, from eye-popping sign-on bonuses to out-of-the-box perks. With workers seemingly flush with opportunity to move around during the Great Resignation, however, it's all the more important to take your time weighing your options, says Abbie Shipp, a management professor at Texas Christian University who specializes in employee engagement over time. The worst thing you can do is get swept up in the moment and make a decision too quickly, especially if flashy perks or an exciting trend are clouding your judgment, Shipp tells CNBC Make It. She recommends using one counterintuitive trick to decide whether a job offer is really worth it: Focus on the negatives.

Why it can pay off to focus on the negatives

Start off with a basic pros and cons list about the things you like and dislike about the job, Shipp says. Do this for every offer you have, including for your current job. Ultimately, you'll want to make sure the job itself, the team and the company culture are a fit with your personal and professional goals. If all the "pros" seem equally appealing and aren't helping you make a decision, focus in on your "cons" list. As Shipp puts it, "the negative things will make you want to leave a company the most, so decide for yourself: Which ones can you tolerate?" She says not enough people think about the aspects of a job or company that will drive them away. People are generally risk-averse, so you might have a stronger reaction to what you dislike about a situation, or what you could lose by making a certain move, compared with what you would like about a potential change. Prioritize the aspects of the job that will impact your day-to-day. For example, one job might offer a higher employer match on your 401(k) but have a lousy vacation policy that doesn't give you much flexibility. On the other hand, another offer might have an average retirement benefit but great paid time off options. "As soon as you join the company, you won't be thinking about your retirement contributions," Shipp says. "You'll be thinking about your PTO. When you get there, it's the time off element that'll nag at you."

Determine the opportunity costs