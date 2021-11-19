House Democrats just passed Build Back Better—here's what's included

House Democrats passed the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act Friday, sending the social spending bill to the Senate where it will likely be revised again.

The bill, which is the largest expansion of the social safety net in decades, includes provisions on universal pre-K, climate change, health care and immigration, among others. There are some key differences between the House's version of the bill and a framework endorsed by President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats at the end of October.

One major difference: The House bill includes four weeks of paid parental and medical leave, where the Senate bill included none. That is likely to be a sticking point in negotiations, as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has objected to including the provision in the bill, and Democrats need all 50 senators on board to pass their legislation, as no Republicans will vote for it.

Additionally, president Joe Biden signed a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill into law earlier this week. It includes funds for roads, bridges, public transit, airports, clean water, high-speed internet infrastructure and more.

Here are some other provisions of BBB that might affect your wallet.