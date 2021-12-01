How the omicron variant could impact return-to-office plans: 'We're dealing with rapidly moving facts'

As scientists learn more about the Covid-19 omicron variant and its arrival in the U.S. on Wednesday, business leaders are scrambling to figure out how it could impact their workplaces, including return-to-office plans. Just as the delta variant pushed Labor Day 2021 office reopenings back, the omicron variant could delay those plans further into 2022.

As a refresher, in response to the delta variant's spread and within a few short weeks in July, several of the most influential tech companies delayed their return dates from September to October, while others pushed their timelines into 2022. In the months since, businesses have adjusted their reopenings countless times.

Employees, meanwhile, are more empowered than ever during the Great Resignation and have pushed back on the idea of returning in-person during a pandemic, if ever.

With omicron emerging as the new year approaches, office reopenings are yet again up in the air.

The good news is that the U.S. is already responding more quickly to the omicron variant due to what it learned facing the delta surge over the summer, says Dr. Denis Nash, a professor of epidemiology at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health.

This week, the CDC stepped up its Covid vaccine booster recommendation, saying all eligible adults should get the additional dose.

Plus, many of the enhanced workplace safety rules created in response to the delta wave are still in place today, such as vaccination requirements and regular testing, says Dr. David Levy, CEO of the preventive health company EHE.