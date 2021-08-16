More than one-third of remote workers are still waiting for their employer's return-to-office plan

The resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the delta variant is casting uncertainty on future plans yet again, including the return to offices.

Some 36% of people currently working from home say they're still waiting to hear from their employer about whether they'll stay remote or be expected to return to the workplace anytime soon, according to a survey of nearly 3,000 American workers conducted by LinkedIn in July.

In the last few weeks alone, a number of sweeping measures — such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on indoor masking and the Biden administration requiring vaccines of federal workers — have cast further doubt on the future of in-person work plans for millions. Every day, more organizations announce their delays in return-to-office plans, with some pushing their return by a few weeks into October and others saying they'll revisit the issue in 2022.

Avoiding a premature return is a good idea to safeguard workers' health and safety, but not giving any indication of future plans can be stressful and frustrating for employees.

"It's all about communication," Shannon Hardy, LinkedIn's vice president of flexible work, told CNBC Make It. "Even sharing where you are in the planning process or what criteria is being used to determine plans will help employees feel seen and prioritized."

Sharing any details, even about a deliberation period, can ease the stress for employees, especially parents and caregivers who must plan around school and child-care needs.

Parents and caregivers of children are more likely to have concerns about returning to a workplace in general, according to a June McKinsey survey, because they worry being in public could increase their chances of contracting the virus and spreading it to children at home who are too young to be vaccinated.

Some 41% of people currently working remotely say they'd need more than a week to prepare for a return to the office; among parents, 52% would need more than one week, and 35% would need more than two weeks, according to LinkedIn.

Hardy said companies must consider that employees face different realities and responsibilities as they set expectations for the future.

The best, and safest, thing employers can do is adhere to official public health guidance, such as from the CDC, Hardy added. "And many, like LinkedIn, are leaving it up to individuals and teams to figure out what works best for them."