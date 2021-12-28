Dr. Fauci: CDC reducing Covid isolation time guidelines will ‘get people back to jobs’

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic.

The new guidance indicates that an individual with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days (instead of the previously recommended 10). After five days, if an individual does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.

The CDC says that the guidelines have been updated in order to reflect growing evidence that suggests transmission of Covid-19 often occurs one to two days before the onset of symptoms and during the two to three days after.

The CDC also changed the recommendations for those who are exposed to Covid. Previously, the organization said people who were fully vaccinated and were exposed could skip quarantine. Now only those who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.

Following the announcement, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, spoke with journalists about the CDC's reasons for updating their recommendations.

"The reason is that with the sheer volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect to continue with Omicron, one of the things we want to be careful of is that we don't have so many people out," Fauci told CNN's Jim Acosta. "I mean, obviously if you have symptoms you should [be out], but if you are asymptomatic and you are infected we want to get people back to jobs — particularly those with essential jobs to keep our society running smoothly."

For instance, many hospitals are facing, or fear they may face, staff shortages. In response, last week, the CDC loosened quarantine rules for healthcare workers.

Fauci said he supported the CDC's decision.

"I think that was a very prudent and good choice on the part of the CDC which we spent a considerable amount of time discussing," he said. "Namely, getting people back in half the time that they would have been out so they can get back to the workplace doing things that are important to keep society running smoothly."