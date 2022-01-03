Bitcoin launched 13 years ago today⁠—here are 8 milestones from the past year

Thirteen years ago today, bitcoin officially launched after what's known as the Genesis Block was mined.

Though the bitcoin whitepaper was released by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by bitcoin's creator or creators, on October 28, 2008, many say its mint date of January 3, 2009 represents the cryptocurrency's birthday.

Despite another ban from China, increased regulatory scrutiny and wild volatility, bitcoin had a record year in 2021 on many accounts. This past year marked the start of mainstream adoption for bitcoin with several firsts, including all-time highs in its price and hashrate, among other things.

Trust in bitcoin grew with the support of institutional and retail investors throughout 2021. Now the largest cryptocurrency by market value, bitcoin has become prominently known as a peer-to-peer financial system. Its supporters see it as a hedge against inflation, a digital gold and a viable currency.

But keep in mind that its critics still argue that bitcoin is a risky and speculative asset. Experts generally advise investing no more than you can afford to lose.

Here are eight bitcoin milestones from the past year.