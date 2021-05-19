Bitcoin's wild price moves stem from its design — you'll need strong nerves to trade it

Blend Images | Getty Images

So you want to play in crypto and become a millionaire overnight? Brace yourself for more days like Wednesday. Bitcoin plunged as much as 30% to about $30,000, according to Coin Metrics. Ether dropped more than 40% in less than 24 hours, breaking below $2,000 at one point. Both gained back substantial ground by the end of the day. But this is par for the course in the world of trading cryptocurrencies. Huge run-ups and equally drastic falls. Over and over. "Massive retracements are always scary, but seasoned investors tend to see them as buying opportunities," said Mati Greenspan, portfolio manager and founder of Quantum Economics. Both crypto and market experts tell CNBC that this is the new normal of investing, and traders should just get used to it.

Value and volatility

Bitcoin's volatility has to do with a lot of things. On Wednesday, for example, news of China cracking down on banks completing crypto transactions, plus the tailwinds of Tesla's decision to no longer accept bitcoin as a form of payment, certainly helped drive the carnage among digital currencies. The overall crypto market was also probably due for a correction after weeks of tweet-inspired record climbs, courtesy of Elon Musk. But volatility is also the price that bitcoin investors pay for its limited supply and its lack of a central bank to control that supply — precisely the features proponents say give it value. Part of what makes bitcoin valuable is the fact that it is scarce. There are 18.7 million bitcoin in circulation, which is nearing its maximum threshold of 21 million. New bitcoin are created as a reward for miners, who contribute their computing power to verifying transactions across the decentralized network. Over time, the size of these rewards decreases, so each new completed block earns miners less than it used to. As a result, the supply of bitcoin is perfectly inelastic. "A rise in demand cannot result in the increase in supply of bitcoin or increase the speed at which bitcoin is issued," wrote Ria Bhutoria, former director of research for Fidelity Digital Assets. Bitcoin's value is also derived from its decentralized network. There is no central authority which has the power to intervene in the bitcoin market. "No central bank or government can step in to support or prop up markets and artificially subdue volatility," continued Bhutoria. "Bitcoin's volatility is a trade-off for a distortion-free market." Plus, bitcoin is still very new. "[It's] only 13 years old and thus doesn't have much of a trading history," explained Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "While a company that went public yesterday in an IPO doesn't have any history, a company can at least be evaluated on its business prospects, earnings and cash flow." Because bitcoin is still a nascent asset class, it remains in the price discovery phase. "[It's] the most volatile of any asset's life cycle," said Mike Bucella, Blocktower Capital general partner. "Bitcoin has clearly established itself as a new form of value, but the terminal value is still undefined," continued Bucella. "That information gap lends itself towards a momentum, or technically driven market, absent new information." The path to true price discovery is often fraught with seismic price swings, but Bhutoria points out that the alternative is artificial stability, which can result in distorted markets that may break down without intervention.

Get used to it