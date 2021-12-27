From bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value to Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets: 12 key crypto moments from 2021

1. Bitcoin surpassed $1 trillion in market value for the first time

On February 19, bitcoin hit $1 trillion in market value for the first time. The milestone came after major institutional investors and notable financial companies began to support the cryptocurrency earlier in the year. Companies including Tesla, Square and MicroStrategy started to use their balance sheets to buy bitcoin.

2. Interest in NFTs exploded after Beeple's $69 million sale

3. Elon Musk contributed to dogecoin's record high

4. El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender

In June, El Salvador passed a new law to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. The law allows bitcoin to be used as payment for goods and taxes in El Salvador. Businesses can price their goods in bitcoin, and exchanges will not be subject to capital gains tax, CNBC reported.

5. Ethereum launched EIP-1559 and prepared for the merge to Eth2

6. Over $600 million was initially stolen in a record DeFi hack

In August, DeFi platform Poly Network was hacked. Initially, over $600 million was stolen. Experts said that the hacker was able to exploit an issue within the network's code. Though the hacker ultimately returned the stolen funds, it was one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever. This kind of fraud was not uncommon throughout the year. Over $7.7 billion was stolen in cryptocurrency scams worldwide in 2021, according to a report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. That's an 81% rise compared to 2020. Rug pulls, a type of scam where developers abandon a project and leave with investors' funds, became the "go-to scam" of the DeFi ecosystem, Chainalysis wrote in its report. In 2021, rug pulls accounted for over $2.8 billion stolen, or 37% of all cryptocurrency scam revenue, compared to 1% in 2020.

7. China banned cryptocurrency — again

8. The first U.S. futures-based bitcoin ETF launched

In October, the ProShares futures-based bitcoin ETF made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BITO." The bitcoin futures ETF tracks contracts that speculate on the future price of the digital asset, rather than the current or "spot price" of the cryptocurrency itself. As a result, the prices of the ETF and bitcoin don't necessarily match. Nonetheless, the ProShares bitcoin futures ETF saw one of the "biggest first days on record for ETFs," CNBC reported.

9. The first bitcoin upgrade in four years activated

Taproot, a highly anticipated upgrade to bitcoin, went into effect in November. It was bitcoin's first major upgrade since 2017. Taproot introduced what's called Schnorr signatures, which help bitcoin transactions become more private and efficient, and less expensive. Most important, the upgrade better enables bitcoin to execute smart contracts, or collections of code that carry out a set of instructions on the blockchain.

10. Lawmakers focused on regulation as crypto lobbyists emerged

11. Ethereum competitors earn market share

As demand for Ethereum, the most used blockchain network, surged this year, other projects emerged in an attempt to compete. Two include Avalanche and Solana, both of which launched in 2020 as platforms for smart contracts and the creation of decentralized applications. Each of their tokens, AVAX and SOL, respectively, jumped into the top 10 cryptocurrencies and earned market share among the rest. As a result of competitors such as these, the total value locked (TVL) on DeFi increased seven times year-over-year, surpassing $200 billion, DappRadar reported. However, almost 60% of the TVL still remains on Ethereum.

12. DAOs enter the mainstream