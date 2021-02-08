Tweets from Elon Musk and celebrities send dogecoin to a record high

LONDON — Dogecoin is surging after billionaire Elon Musk and a number of celebrities appeared to back the cryptocurrency on Twitter.

The meme-inspired token rallied 65% in 24 hours to a record high of $0.083745 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. As of 5 a.m. ET Monday, dogecoin was up 25% at a price of $0.07415.

Dogecoin's stellar run has boosted its market value to over $9.5 billion — it briefly hit a high of $10.7 billion Sunday — making it the No. 10 digital coin on CoinMarketCap's ranking.

At its intraday peak Sunday, trading volume in dogecoin had reached around $13.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 and is based on the then-popular "doge" meme which portrays a Shiba Inu dog alongside multi-colored text in Comic Sans font. The cryptocurrency was initially started as a joke but has since gained a following.

Retail investors have pumped up dogecoin's price recently, taking their cue from the tweets of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk has tweeted about dogecoin several times over the years.

More recently, he posted a picture of a fictional "Dogue" magazine — a play on the popular fashion title "Vogue" — leading to an 800% surge in dogecoin's price.

Musk subsequently threw his support behind bitcoin, saying it is "on the verge of getting broad acceptance" in finance. But he added he doesn't have a "strong opinion" on other virtual currencies and that his tweets about dogecoin are meant to be taken as jokes.