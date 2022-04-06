Amazon is the No. 1 company to work for in 2022, according to LinkedIn

Here are the 10 best companies to work for in 2022, according to LinkedIn:

On Wednesday, the networking platform released its annual Top Companies list identifying the 50 best places in the U.S. for professionals to grow their careers. Amazon ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Alphabet (Google's parent company) and Wells Fargo.

According to new research from LinkedIn, some corporations have navigated these seismic shifts to work better than others.

The Covid-19 pandemic triggered a historic quitting spree that has forced companies to re-think not just where to work, but how to improve the employee experience.

Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Industry: Telecommunications, Entertainment

CEO: Brian L. Roberts

For the report, LinkedIn scoured millions of employee profiles and insights about companies submitted on the platform between January and December 2021. Researchers focused on companies with at least 500 employees, rating each organization on seven factors:

Ability to advance: the frequency and speed at which employees are promoted

Skills growth: how employees gain new skills once hired

Company stability: attrition and employee retention

External opportunity: how often recruiters from other companies search for and contact employees

Company affinity: how many employees are connected to each other on LinkedIn

Gender diversity: gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries

Educational background: the different education levels among employees

Amazon claimed this year's No. 1 spot after making "significant investments" to improve employees' well-being and support their upskilling, Dan Roth, the editor-in-chief and vice president at LinkedIn tells CNBC Make It.

"The thing that we're measuring on this list is 'Does this [company] help you grow in your career? and Amazon, according to all of our data, is absolutely the number one place for that," he adds.

In the last 12 months the e-commerce company has more than doubled the maximum base salary for corporate employees, introduced new mental health benefits and announced that they would cover 100% of tuition costs for hourly employees, to name a few examples.

It's important to note, however, that Amazon has faced a barrage of criticism for its treatment of warehouse employees during the Covid-19 pandemic and fostering a brutal workplace culture. Just last week Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to unionize, becoming the first group at a U.S. facility operated by the tech giant to do so. Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged that the company could improve its treatment of employees during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle back in October. "I think if you have a large group of people like we do — we have 1.2 million employees — it's almost like a small country," he said. "There are lots of things you could do better."

There's three elements that set the top companies apart from their competition: offering flexible work arrangements, ample professional development opportunities (tuition job rotations, mentorship) and robust mental health services (no-cost counseling, additional paid time off), Roth adds.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC.

Check out:

Apple, Meta and Amazon drop off Comparably's 2022 best company cultures list after topping last year's ranking—here's why

10 companies with the best workplace cultures, including pay, perks and work-life balance

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt on why in-office work is better: 'I don't know how you build great management' virtually

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter