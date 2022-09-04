This $310,000 all-electric luxury RV has heated floors and Elon Musk's internet—take a look inside

If you're really into glamping or want to live off the grid in style, check out Bowlus' new all-electric luxury RV, the Volterra.

The polished aluminum trailer lays claim to the title of the world's first fully-electric RV to hit the market, with a not-inexpensive starting price of $310,000. The 27-foot-one-inch Volterra has double the battery capacity of the company's previous RVs, along with solar panels that allow you to recharge remotely and "live off-grid indefinitely," according to Bowlus.

The Oxnard, California-based company wants to make your off-the-grid lifestyle rather luxurious. The Volterra comes equipped with several luxury features, including heated floors, remote temperature control for the heating and air conditioning, real wood interiors with vegan leather, memory foam mattresses and linen bedding.

The RV's WiFi comes from Starlink, a high-speed satellite internet service created by Elon Musk's SpaceX.